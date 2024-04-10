Left Menu

TN CM likens PM’s poll campaign to migratory bird arriving at sanctuary, poses questions

Are you ready to give guarantee on all these Stalin asked.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 10-04-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 11:34 IST
TN CM likens PM’s poll campaign to migratory bird arriving at sanctuary, poses questions
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday took strong exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's campaign in the state and likened the latter's visits to a migratory bird arriving at the sanctuary during season and posed him questions on a series of issues.

The Prime Minister has come to the state with a set of guarantees for the 2024 general elections as his Gujarat model and Chaukidar role has been exposed, he said.

"Prime Minister Modi himself hovers over Tamil Nadu during the election season just like migratory birds come to the sanctuary during the season. … will you give these guarantees?" Stalin, who is president of the ruling DMK, asked in a post on the social media platform X.

He sought to know from Modi, if he could guarantee conducting caste-wise census, remove the ceiling on reservation, strictly implement reservation for SC, ST and OBC, exempt Tamil Nadu from National Eligibility-cum-entrance test (NEET), never to impose Hindi and Sanskrit, and transferring education to state list.

Also, the CM wanted to know if the Prime Minister would write off the education loans of students, ensure jobs for two crore youth per year, Rs 400 grant under Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, fixing minimum support price for agricultural produce.

"Will he guarantee reduction of escalating prices of petrol, diesel and LPG cylinder, abolish tax loot under Cess and Surcharge? Will he say he would ensure the Enforcement Directorate, Income Tax Department and CBI to function independently?" Stalin asked.

Ensuring fair devolution of central funds without any discrimination, restructuring the GST, which has affected the traders and small businesses, putting down violence with an iron hand, ordering probe into Vyapam scam to electoral bonds, recovering the territories occupied by China, halt attacks on Tamil Nadu fishermen, withdraw Agnipath scheme, allocate NDRF funds to TN, withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Also, will you say that you will not treat minorities as second class citizens? Are you ready to give guarantee on all these?" Stalin asked. "Otherwise your guarantees would be exposed as 'Made in BJP' washing machine that saffronises the tainted," the CM added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024