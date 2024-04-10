AAP to observe 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' on Apr 14

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 14:55 IST
The AAP on Wednesday announced it will observe 'Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas' on the birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, on April 14 on the advice of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In another message from jail, Kejriwal has asked AAP MLAs and volunteers to work to ensure that the people of Delhi face no problems, party leader Gopal Rai told reporters.

Sunita Kejriwal, the chief minister's wife, met him in Tihar jail on Tuesday and relayed his message at a party meeting that was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and others, Rai said.

In his message, Kejriwal said the AAP is prepared to face any torture of the ''dictatorship'' in the country.

According to Rai, the chief minister said all AAP leaders and volunteers across the country should pledge to oppose the ''dictatorship'' and save the Constitution on Ambedkar's birth anniversary on April 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

