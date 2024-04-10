Left Menu

BJP's 10th list of candidates for LS polls: UP minister Thakur to face Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri

BJP's 10th list of candidates for LS polls: UP minister Thakur to face Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 10-04-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 14:58 IST
BJP's 10th list of candidates for LS polls: UP minister Thakur to face Dimple Yadav in Mainpuri
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Wednesday announced its tenth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls, pitting Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Jaiveer Singh Thakur against Dimple Yadav, the wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, from the Mainpuri seat.

Of the nine candidates announced by the BJP, seven are from Uttar Pradesh.

It has named former MP Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister Chandrashekhar, as its candidate from the Ballia Lok Sabha seat, dropping sitting MP Virendra Singh Mast.

In Allahabad, the party denied a ticket to sitting MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi and announced the name of Neeraj Tripathi in her place.

Sitting BJP MP Vinod Sonkar from the Kaushambi (SC) seat has been retained while Praveen Patel was named as the party candidate from the Phulpur seat.

BP Saroj got a ticket from the Machhalishahr (SC) seat and Paras Nath Rai has been made the BJP candidate from Ghazipur.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024