Indian democracy facing tremendous challenge, says Mukul Wasnik

Indian democracy is facing a tremendous challenge, and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls will prove to be the last elections if the BJP returns to power as it will attempt to abolish the Constitution, senior Congress leader Mukul Wasnik claimed here on Wednesday.

The last ten years of the BJP-led NDA government will be written in history as a period that was "very dark, full of injustice, and anarchy when it made efforts to spread hatred and animosity", he said. Wasnik was speaking at a function to unveil the Congress' manifesto, or 'Nyay Patra', at its state headquarters 'Rajiv Bhavan'.

"There is an atmosphere of change (in government) in the country. When a leader from Gujarat (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) began his journey to the Centre ten years ago, he made tall promises. But ten years later, it appears that he or his government made no genuine effort to fulfil those promises," he said.

Wasnik accused the government of duping women, youth, traders and farmers.

More than one lakh farmers have died by suicide in the last ten years, and weaker sections have been cheated instead of being supported, the Rajya Sabha member claimed.

"When the history of the past ten years will be written, it will be written that this period was very dark, full of injustice, anarchy, and a time when efforts were made by the government to spread hatred and animosity," said Wasnik, who is also the Congress' general secretary in-charge of Gujarat.

Stressing that Indian democracy is facing "a tremendous challenge", he said, "If unfortunately, Narendra Modi and the BJP come to power, then it will have to be accepted that the Lok Sabha elections being held this time will be the last elections." All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will go to polls on May 7, and votes will be counted on June 4. The BJP clean-swept the state in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

"BJP will do the work of abolishing the Constitution of this country, evident by what it has done in the last ten years," he said.

The Congress leader claimed that the country faces an "enormous" challenge in saving democracy and the Constitution, which he called an important document for ensuring equality, social justice, and political and economic justice for the people.

He said the Congress' Nyay Patra focuses on justice "because the last ten years have been full of injustice".

If voted to power, the Congress government will provide Rs 1 lakh each to women from the poorest households in the country, he said. Under the "Right to Apprenticeship" to youth, the party assures them a job with a minimum stipend of Rs 1 lakh per year, he said.

The Congress manifesto also offers a legal guarantee for MSP (minimum support price) to farmers, passing a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SCs (Scheduled Castes), STs (Scheduled Tribes) and OBCs (Other Backward Classes), a nationwide caste census and scrapping of the Agnipath (Army recruitment) scheme, and 10 per cent quota for economically weaker sections irrespective of caste.

Asked about senior BJP leader and the party's Rajkot candidate Parshottam Rupala's remarks that have irked the Rajput community, Wasnik said that irresponsible statements are not limited to one person but BJP leaders at every level are used to making such comments.

"The politics of the BJP is how to spread hatred and malice in the society. I assure you, the atmosphere in Gujarat has completely changed. They are trying to take away our leaders because they are nervous. Congress candidates from Gujarat will be elected to Parliament in large numbers. It will be known after votes are counted," he said.

Wasnik said the party will soon announce the names of four remaining candidates in Gujarat for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

