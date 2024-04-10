Left Menu

Lok Sabha elections: Samajwadi Party releases manifesto, promises caste census by 2025; MSP on crops

The party's 20-page vision document titled 'Hamara Adhikar', released at the SP headquarters here in the presence of senior party leaders, also promises to end the Agnipath scheme and introduce regular recruitment in the armed forces.

With only few days left for the Lok Sabha elections, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday released the party's manifesto, promising a caste-based census by 2025. The party's 20-page vision document titled 'Hamara Adhikar', released at the SP headquarters here in the presence of senior party leaders, also promises to end the Agnipath scheme and introduce regular recruitment in the armed forces.

Addressing a press conference here, Akhilesh Yadav said that by 2025, all government vacancies of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes will be filled. He further said that if voted to power, the party would provide MSP on all crops under the Swaminathan formula.

"We have named our vision document as 'Janta Ka Maang Patra - Humara Adhikar'. The main demands in this vision document are - the right to protect the constitution, the right to protect democracy, the right to freedom of media, and the right to social justice... the right to social justice is needed for the development of the country. Inclusive development isn't possible without the caste census. Caste census is the axis of development of the country," Yadav said. The party also promised that the SP would end the Agnipath scheme and introduce regular recruitment in the armed forces.

"...The vision document says - the caste census shouldn't be delayed. We will conduct a caste census by 2025, and based on that, justice and participation for all will be ensured by 2029. Legal guarantee to MSP to the farmers on all crops and that too is to be calculated based on the Swaminathan formula. Old Pension Scheme (OPS) will be launched for everyone including paramilitary personnel. Agniveer policy will be put to an end and again the regular recruitments will be done in the armed forces," the SP supremo said. The SP and the Congress, both members of the opposition INDIA bloc, are fighting the polls in Uttar Pradesh as allies. (ANI)

