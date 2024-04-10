Kremlin on floods: water is still rising and forecast is not favourable
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that floodwaters that have inundated areas south of Russia's Ural Mountains were continuing to rise and were approaching more regions.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the forecast was not favourable and that President Vladimir Putin was receiving constant updates.
