"INDI alliance do not trust India's strength": PM Modi in Tamil Nadu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a swipe at the opposition bloc- INDIA alleging the alliance formed to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections does not "trust India's strength". Addressing a public rally in Tamil Nadu Mettupalayam, PM Narendra Modi alleged the ruling party in the state DMK and Congress of having only one agenda to remain in the government by lying.

"INDI alliance do not trust India's strength. Such a huge pandemic of Corona came into the world. INDI alliance people used to say that India cannot make a vaccine. We said we would make a Made in India vaccine. India not only made the Made India vaccine but also saved the lives of crores of people by giving free vaccines," the PM said. He also hit out at Congress and said that the party which remained in power for decades could not eradicate poverty from the country.

"Family parties like DMK and Congress have only one agenda, remain in the government by lying. Congress gave the slogan of eradicating poverty for so many decades, but poverty was not eradicated. This is the NDA government, which has brought twenty-five crore people out of poverty," the PM said. Asserting that the BJP made a tribal woman the President of India for the first time, the PM said, "These family parties think that apart from their sons and daughters, no poor or tribal can hold a high position. But BJP made a tribal woman the President of India for the first time and even at that time the INDI alliance people strongly opposed this."

Hitting out at the Congress, the PM said that the party "discriminated against based on which party was in power" during its rule. "When Congress was in power, states were discriminated against based on which party was in power. But the NDA government is working on the vision of 'Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas'. We say developed Tamil Nadu for developed India. That is why we have invested lakhs and crores of rupees for the development of Tamil Nadu in the last 10 years," the PM said.

PM Modi also said that the Congress and the DMK kept crores of people from SC-ST, and OBC communities 'yearning' for housing, water, and electricity. "For decades, the Congress-DMK INDI alliance kept crores of people from SC-ST, OBC communities yearning for housing, water, and electricity because they thought that not everyone can get housing and electricity. But the BJP government gave PM Awas to crores of people, brought electricity to every village, gave free ration to 80 crore needy people and most of them are people from SC-ST, OBC communities," he added.

Earlier in the day, the PM also held a public rally in Vellore. All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19. The counting of votes will be held on June 4. In 2019, the DMK-led alliance swept the Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, winning 38 of the 39 seats. (ANI)

