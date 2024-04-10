CPI(M) lodges complaint with Election Commission over alleged MCC violation by BJP candidate in Tripura

The CPI(M) has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against BJP candidate from Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency Kriti Devi Debbarman for allegedly violating the model code of conduct by branding it as a ''party of murderers'' during the ongoing election campaign. CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury wrote a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday, alleging that Debbarman maligned the Left party during an election rally at Fatikroy in Unakoti district on April 8. ''Debbarman, while addressing the masses, termed CPI(M), a nationally recognised party as "CPM Manush Khuner Party...By maligning the CPI(M), in such a manner without any substantiation, Kriti Devi Debbarman clearly violated the model code of conduct,'' Chaudhury said. The Left party claimed that Debbarman ''even dared to defy the mandatory electoral rule by not mentioning pending criminal case against her in the nomination paper''.

''I request you to take measures against Debbarman for her obnoxious allegation violating model code of conduct'', the CPI(M) leader mentioned in the letter.

The Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency will go to polls on April 26.

