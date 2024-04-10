Lok Sabha polls: Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan holds roadshow in Odisha's Sambalpur

Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha candidate for Sambalpur, Dharmendra Pradhan, here on Wednesday held a roadshow in Kuchinda city under the parliamentary constituency. While speaking to ANI the Union Minister expressed his disappointment with the healthcare facilities in Odisha's Kuchinda and criticized the state government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The Union Minister emphasized that "Kuchinda is a significant centre of the state and a tribal area, yet no doctors are available here." The voting in Sambalpur will take place on May 20.

Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, which comprise 21 constituencies, are set to take place in four phases. The voting dates have been scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) emerged as the dominant party, securing 20 out of the 21 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a single seat.

However, the 2019 elections saw a shift in the political landscape. The BJD's seat count was reduced to 12, while the BJP made significant gains, winning 8 seats. This change marked a notable increase in the BJP's presence in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) also managed to secure a seat in the 2019 elections. (ANI)

