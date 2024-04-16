Left Menu

'Flaming torch' will reduce autocratic regime to ashes: Uddhav attacks BJP govt

In a veiled attack on the BJP-led central government, Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said his partys flaming torch election symbol will reduce to ashes the autocratic regime in the country.Addressing a press conference after releasing a song to promote the partys poll symbol, Thackeray said a joint manifesto of the Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA parties, comprising the Sena UBT, NCP Sharadchandra Pawar and Congress, will be released soon.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2024 13:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 13:52 IST
'Flaming torch' will reduce autocratic regime to ashes: Uddhav attacks BJP govt
  • Country:
  • India

In a veiled attack on the BJP-led central government, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said his party's 'flaming torch' election symbol will reduce to ashes the autocratic regime in the country.

Addressing a press conference after releasing a song to promote the party's poll symbol, Thackeray said a joint manifesto of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties, comprising the Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) and Congress, will be released soon. He said the Congress has already released its manifesto and aspects related to Maharashtra will be incorporated in the MVA's joint manifesto.

''The flaming torch symbol has reached every nook and corner of Maharashtra. Now, the flaming torch will reduce to ashes the autocratic regime,'' Thackeray said. Last year the Shiv Sena (UBT) won the Andheri bypoll using the flaming torch symbol, the former chief minister said. Last year, the Election Commission of India (ECI) allotted a bow and arrow symbol and original Shiv Sena to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Sena and flaming torch to the Uddhav-led faction of the party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024