Left Menu

"Mehbooba Mufti needs to understand that Tricolour is immortal and will always stay": Amit Shah

Recalling the remarks made by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Mehbooba Mufti in 2017 that "there will be no one to shoulder the Indian flag in Kashmir" if article 370 is scrapped, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that Peoples Democratic Party president must understand that Tricolour is immortal and will always stay.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:40 IST
"Mehbooba Mufti needs to understand that Tricolour is immortal and will always stay": Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Recalling the remarks made by former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Mehbooba Mufti in 2017 that "there will be no one to shoulder the Indian flag in Kashmir" if Article 370 is scrapped, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that the Peoples Democratic Party president must understand that Tricolour is immortal and will always stay. Addressing a public meeting in Jammu's Paloura, Amit Shah said," Now nobody has the guts to raise slogans for Pakistan. Slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' can only be heard. PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti had said that if Article 370 is removed, then nobody will be left to give a shoulder to the tricolour. She needs to understand that this tricolour is immortal and will always stay. Article 370 was scrapped and the Tricolour still flies with pride and glory."

Amit Shah further said that today, youth in Jammu and Kashmir have laptops instead of stones in their hands. "If someone has benefited the most in the 10 years of PM Modi's government, then it has been the brothers and sisters of Jammu and Kashmir. There was a time when stone pelting, blasts, and'manhoos saya' of Article 370 loomed over Jammu and Kashmir. Today, it has been scrapped. The youth have laptops instead of stones in their hands," Amit Shah said.

"Under PM Modi, the BJP has given reservations to Gujjar, Pahari, Bakarwal, OBC, Dalits and women," he added. Voting in Udhampur will be on April 19, in Jammu on April 26, in Anantnag-Rajouri on May 7, in Srinagar on May 13, and in Baramulla on May 20.

Earlier, there were six seats for J-K, including Ladakh. But, following the abrogation of Article 370 by the Parliament, Ladakh does not have a Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won three seats, while the National Conference won the other three seats.This is the first election after the Supreme Court ruling last year, which upheld the Parliament's decision to abrogate Article 370 and bifurcate the state into two union territories.

The apex court also asked the Election Commission of India to hold the next assembly elections in J&K before September 30, 2024. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024