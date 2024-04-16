Germany's Scholz: no decoupling from China but need progress on structural issues

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said Germany did not want to "decouple" from China but called for progress on structural issues and improving the quality of cooperation.

Scholz is on a three-day visit to China, pressing his case for better market access and a level playing field for German companies to compete in the world's second-largest economy.

He did however thank China for helping to resolve individual cases where companies have faced issues, including the carmaker BMW.

