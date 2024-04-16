Left Menu

Germany's Scholz: no decoupling from China but need progress on structural issues

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:51 IST
Germany's Scholz: no decoupling from China but need progress on structural issues
Olaf Scholz Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • China

Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said Germany did not want to "decouple" from China but called for progress on structural issues and improving the quality of cooperation.

Scholz is on a three-day visit to China, pressing his case for better market access and a level playing field for German companies to compete in the world's second-largest economy.

He did however thank China for helping to resolve individual cases where companies have faced issues, including the carmaker BMW.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024