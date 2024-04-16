Germany's Scholz: no decoupling from China but need progress on structural issues
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 16-04-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 15:51 IST
- Country:
- China
Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday said Germany did not want to "decouple" from China but called for progress on structural issues and improving the quality of cooperation.
Scholz is on a three-day visit to China, pressing his case for better market access and a level playing field for German companies to compete in the world's second-largest economy.
He did however thank China for helping to resolve individual cases where companies have faced issues, including the carmaker BMW.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Scholz
- Olaf Scholz
- China
- German
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Germany withdraws soccer jerseys with number 44 because of Nazi symbolism
Germany has legalised possession of small amounts of cannabis. But the buzz may not last
Soccer-Number four on Germany jerseys to be redesigned over Nazi symbolism
Germany could spend up to 9 bln euros more on defence from 2028, minister says
Rich and retired: the boom beneficiaries who finance Germany's far right