US House speaker says spending bills, including sanctions, to come Tuesday

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2024 17:28 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 17:12 IST
Mike Johnson Image Credit: Flickr
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said spending legislation will be released later on Tuesday, as the House prepares to vote on four separate measures providing aid to Israel and Ukraine.

One of the bills will also include additional sanctions on Russia and Iran, Johnson told Fox News in an interview, and lawmakers are trying to include provisions to secure the U.S. border.

