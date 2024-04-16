Left Menu

Lok Sabha polls: BJP aims to continue its dominance in Tripura West

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a significant presence in Tripura and emerged victorious in the two Lok Sabha seats in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party is now aiming to sustain its winning streak in the Tripura West constituency.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2024 17:16 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 17:16 IST
Lok Sabha polls: BJP aims to continue its dominance in Tripura West
Representative image. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the general elections draw near, the political landscape of the country is buzzing with anticipation. One of the constituencies that will be closely watched is Tripura West. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a significant presence in Tripura and emerged victorious in the two Lok Sabha seats in the state during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party is now aiming to sustain its winning streak in the Tripura West constituency. The Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency, which includes the state capital Agartala, is one of the two Lok Sabha constituencies in the state of Tripura.

The contest in the Tripura West Lok Sabha seat will unfold between the BJP nominee and former Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Kumar Deb, and state Congress President, Ashish Kumar Saha. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election Bharatiya Janta Party's candidate Pratima Bhoumik emerged victorious by getting 573,532 votes.

As the elections draw near, the political parties are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. The BJP is hoping to replicate its past success and expand its presence in the state, while the Congress is aiming to increase its seat count and challenge the BJP's dominance. The election results will be declared on June 4th. On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had hit out at the Congress and Communists for not appointing anyone from the tribal community to the post of President during their rule.

"The Congress and Communists continued to rule for years but not a single tribal son or daughter was made the President of the country. For the first time after 75 years of independence, PM Narendra Modi honoured the Adivasi communities by giving India a President hailing from the Adivasi community," Shah said at a public rally in Agartala. Speaking about the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport at Agartala, Shah hit out at the Communists for not honouring the contributions of Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore.

"Communists have worked to forget the contributions of Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Kishore. PM Modi has started the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport and unveiled a statue to pay respects to him. You must have seen the list of Padma awardees. PM Modi has conferred the Padma awards to Satyaram Reang and Beni Chandra Jamatia from the tribal community to honour the tribals in Tripura," the Union Home Minister said. Speaking about how the BJP government has worked for the tribal community, "Narendra Modi government has not only worked on developmental projects throughout the country to increase the respect, security and societal development of tribals but has also taken them along."

Pointing at the importance given by the Narendra Modi government to the tribals, Amit Shah said, "Before 2014, the budget for the Ministry of Tribal Affairs was Rs 24,000 crore. Under PM Modi, the budget has increased to Rs 1,25,000 crore." Attacking the Communists, Shah said that while they handed over guns to youths, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought them to the mainstream and handed them laptops.

"Wherever the Communists went, they left poverty, starvation, lack of education and healthcare facilities and youths were handed over arms. Whereas, Modi ji provided them with laptops and employment opportunities. By striking around 10 agreements, we disarmed the youths and mainstreamed them...40,000 people from the Bru and Reang communities now lead a life in well-settled villages," Shah said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Samsung, Qualcomm complete 1024 QAM tests for FDD and TDD bands

Samsung, Qualcomm complete 1024 QAM tests for FDD and TDD bands

 Global
2
Voda Idea CEO aims to reverse telco's subscriber decline with FPO fundraising efforts

Voda Idea CEO aims to reverse telco's subscriber decline with FPO fundraisin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK says efficacy of its shingles vaccine remains high after years; Explainer-Why are US pharmacy benefit managers under fire? and more

Health News Roundup: GSK says efficacy of its shingles vaccine remains high ...

 Global
4
Trump to meet with Polish President Duda amid calls from NATO leaders for increased support for Ukraine

Trump to meet with Polish President Duda amid calls from NATO leaders for in...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024