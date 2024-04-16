Left Menu

Argentina buys 24 F-16 jets for air force from Denmark

Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 17:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Argentina has bought 24 F-16 jets for its air force from Denmark, President Javier Milei and Defense Minister Luis Petri said in a video posted on X on Tuesday.

Initially, President Javier Milei was also due to take part in the signing of the contract but cancelled his trip to Copenhagen due to agenda issues. "From today, Argentines, we once again have forces from heaven to protect us", Petri said in a social media post.

The officials did not disclose any further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

