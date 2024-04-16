Argentina buys 24 F-16 jets for air force from Denmark
Reuters | Updated: 16-04-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 17:31 IST
Argentina has bought 24 F-16 jets for its air force from Denmark, President Javier Milei and Defense Minister Luis Petri said in a video posted on X on Tuesday.
Initially, President Javier Milei was also due to take part in the signing of the contract but cancelled his trip to Copenhagen due to agenda issues. "From today, Argentines, we once again have forces from heaven to protect us", Petri said in a social media post.
The officials did not disclose any further details.
