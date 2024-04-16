Poland should be part of several air defence systems, says PM

Poland will cooperate with the European Sky Shield Initiative air defence umbrella and it makes sense for the country to be part of several air defence systems, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

The European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) is a common air defence scheme set up by Germany in 2022 to boost European air defence. Earlier on Tuesday, President Andrzej Duda said Poland hadn't given any thought to joining what he described as a "German business project"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)