Poland should be part of several air defence systems, says PM

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 16-04-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 18:28 IST
Poland should be part of several air defence systems, says PM
Donald Tusk Image Credit: Twitter (@eucopresident)
  • Poland

Poland will cooperate with the European Sky Shield Initiative air defence umbrella and it makes sense for the country to be part of several air defence systems, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

The European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI) is a common air defence scheme set up by Germany in 2022 to boost European air defence. Earlier on Tuesday, President Andrzej Duda said Poland hadn't given any thought to joining what he described as a "German business project"

