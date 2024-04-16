"BJP unable to provide employment to youth, will be defeated in elections": Dimple Yadav

Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will be defeated in the upcoming polls over its "failure in governance," adding that it is unable to provide employment to the youth. Dimple Yadav, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections from the Mainpuri seat, filed her nomination papers today.

"The people of the nation are ready to defeat the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. Today, the nation is in debt of Rs. 1.5 lakh crores. The government does not have revenue. They are not able to provide employment to the youth. So there are a lot of issues this time," Dimple Yadav told ANI. Dimple Yadav is the incumbent member of parliament from Mainpuri since December 2022. She has earlier served as a member of the Lok Sabha for two terms from Kannauj. Dimple Yadav registered victory in the Mainpuri seat in the 2022 Lok Sabha bypoll after it was vacated following the death of her father-in-law, Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said that it is his party that has worked the most to reduce the digital divide in Uttar Pradesh. "They are imitating America; 'Nation First' is the slogan of America. The Chief Minister (Yogi Adityanath) has never gone to the US. The Samajwadi Party has always been in favour of distributing laptops. In many US states, laptop distribution programmes are going on because poor children cannot afford laptops. When Bill Gates came, he met PM Modi; they were speaking on the digital divide. On the digital divide, if someone has worked the most, then it is the Samajwadi Party," he said.

Voting in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases. Earlier in the 2019 elections, proving all the arithmetic of the SP-BSP 'mahagatbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh wrong, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. The alliance partners, Akhilesh Yadav's party and Mayawati Party's, won 15 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)