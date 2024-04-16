BJP chief JP Nadda holds roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi

While holding a roadshow in Tamil Nadu's Tenkasi, BJP national president JP Nadda launched a scathing attack on Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) calling it a "corrupt" party. "On one side, we have the NDA, which cares about the people, while on the other side, we have the corrupt DMK. DMK stands for D- Dynastic Politics M- Money laundering K- katta Panchayat," he lashed out.

Notably, in Tenkasi, the BJP's ally, John Pandian of Tamizhaga Makkal Munnerra Kazhagam, is contesting under the BJP's Lotus symbol. Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, he said, "The central share for Tamil Nadu has been increased by four times by PM Modi. 12,000 km of roads are being constructed in the rural area...11 medical colleges have been opened..."

Notably, the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu is led by the DMK and includes the Congress, Left parties, IUML, VCK, actor-politician Kamal Haasan's MNM, Vaiko's MDMK, and the Gounder community-based KMDK. The principal opposition party in the state, AIADMK, which recently severed its tie with the BJP, has put together an alliance of minor parties, including the DMDK, Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI). In the 2019 elections, the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance secured an overwhelming victory, winning 38 out of 39 seats.

All 39 seats in Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 19 and the counting of votes will be held on June 4. Tamil Nadu ranks fifth in terms of Lok Sabha seats, with 39 seats, including 32 unreserved seats and seven reserved for SC candidates. The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats in the country will be held in seven phases starting April 19. (ANI)

