"After 500 years, Ram Lalla will celebrate his birthday in temple not tent": Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 19:19 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/Twitter:@BJP4India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday asserted that after 500 years, Ram Lalla will celebrate his birthday within the temple premises rather than in a temporary tent. Addressing a public rally in Kotdwar, Union Home Minister praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for overseeing the temple's construction and conducting the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

"Today is Ashtami, tomorrow is Ram Navami and after 500 years, Ramlala is going to celebrate his birthday in a grand temple instead of a tent. It is a matter of great fortune that we have witnessed the Pran Pratishtha of Ramlala in our lifetime. The Congress party kept the issue of Ram Mandir pending for 70 years. During the 5-year rule of Modi ji, the decision regarding Ram Mandir came, the Bhoomi Pujan of Ram Mandir was performed, and the Pran Pratishtha was also done," Amit Shah said. He further praised Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

"When the Bharatiya Jana Sangh was founded, our election manifesto demanded that no religion-based laws would exist in the country, only a Uniform Civil Code will exist. I am proud to say that Uttarakhand has become the first state to implement a Uniform Civil Code. In the party's recent manifesto, PM Narendra Modi has mentioned the implementation of a UCC in the whole country," Shah added. Amit Shah said that making Modi the Prime Minister for the third time means creating a 'Vikshit Bharat.'

"Making Modiji the Prime Minister for the third time means creating a 'developed India'. Making Modiji the Prime Minister for the third time means making India the third largest economy in the world. Making Modiji the Prime Minister for the third time means making three crore lakhpatis didi," he asserted. He further said that by implementing CAA, citizenship will be granted to Hindu refugees who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

"By implementing CAA, the Modi government has done the work of granting citizenship to Hindu refugees who came to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and were living in misery for the last 70 years," he said. The Lok Sabha elections for all five Lok Sabha seats in Uttarakhand are scheduled to take place in a single phase on April 19, and to increase voter turnout in the hill state, more than 11,000 polling booths are being set up across the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

