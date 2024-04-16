Left Menu

Controversies Surround Vadakara LS Seat Campaign: Allegations of Cyber Attacks and Bogus Voting Raised

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 16-04-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 20:27 IST
Allegations of cyber attacks and apprehensions about bogus voting have marred campaigning in the Vadakara Lok Sabha seat, where two current MLAs--K K Shailaja of the CPI(M)-led LDF and Shafi Parambil of the Congress-led UDF-- are fighting to win in the April 26 polls.

While the CPI(M) alleges the UDF has launched a vicious cyber attack against Shailaja, who was also the former health minister of the state, Congress moved the Kerala High Court seeking action to prevent bogus voting in Vadakara in the Lok Sabha elections.

The CPI(M) filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Parambil, alleging that the cyber attack is being done with the knowledge of the candidate and fake campaigns are being conducted by morphing photos and editing conversations.

In a statement, CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat condemned ''the shameful sexist language'' used against Shailaja. She alleged that it was done by the Congress candidate's social media team in Vadakara.

''It is an insult to the women of Kerala. The Congress, in its desperation, is resorting to such filthy language against a most respected leader,'' she said, urging Rahul Gandhi to ''immediately make a public statement'' condemning his candidate's ''sexist and filthy campaign'' in the constituency.

''Immediate action must be taken against him,'' she said.

In his plea filed before the high court, Parambil demands that there should be a situation where one can vote without fear, and Central forces be deployed in the Vadakara constituency, and the polling process be filmed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

