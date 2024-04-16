Oppn leaders read 'fatiha' for dead criminals but don't condole death of Hindus: UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday claimed that opposition leaders read the 'fatiha' for dead criminals but don't condole the death of Hindus.

Addressing a rally at Nahtaur in Bijnor, Yogi Adityanath said that after 500 years, it would be for the first time that Ramlalla will celebrate Ram Navami -- the birthday of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram -- in his temple.

Attacking the opposition parties, Adityanath said the Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party are immersed in quagmire and hate goodness.

''They glorify mafias and criminals and go to their homes and read the fatiha,'' Adityanath said, referring to prayers offered by Muslims for the dead.

''But if an innocent Hindu becomes a victim of an accident, not a single word of condolence comes out of their mouth,'' he said.

The chief minister said, ''We greet Ram-Ram to the common citizens and Ram Naam Satya to the mafia-criminals.'' He said that India is the only country where 'Aaradhya' (God) had to give proof for his birthplace.

''This situation was caused by the Congress and Samajwadi Party. They tried to jeopardize our faith, but Sanatan Samaj did not agree, it was determined to build a grand temple on the birthplace of Lord Ram,'' Adityanath said.

''We achieved success because of Prime Minister Prime Minister Modi,'' he said, according to a release issued in Lucknow.

The chief minister said our generations are blessed that we will witness the birth anniversary programme in the grand temple.

He said the credit goes to people also as they formed the BJP government.

Adityanath appealed all to vote for Nagina Lok Sabha candidate Om Kumar.

''One right vote cast changes the fate. One vote cast in the wrong place creates an identity crisis,'' he said.

The chief minister also extended greetings on Ram Navami along with the Ashtami Tithi of Basantik Navratri.

Addressing an election rally in Shamli, Adityanath said that those responsible for the forced migration of people from Kairana have faced consequences. ''No one will be forced to migrate from here anymore. We won't let anyone tamper with our identity,'' he said.

''A good government makes wise decisions. In contrast, the Congress has disrespected Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and the messiah of farmers, Chaudhary Charan Singh. The Samajwadi Party has gone even further, they go to read 'fatiha' on the deaths of mafias and criminals,'' Adityanath said. ''Show your disapproval through your vote, directing them to their rightful place,'' he added.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav had visited the family of mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari at his home in Ghazipur, and said he hoped the truth of his death will come out and the family will get justice. Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau, died due to cardiac arrest, on March 28.

Yadav's visit and comments triggered a sharp attack by the BJP. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya then said that wherever the Samajwadi Party chief goes, the BJP or its allies will win elections.

Stating there is a noticeable change in the country's atmosphere, Adityanath asserted, ''Lord Ram Lalla has been consecrated in his majestic temple, yet the Congress and SP seek evidence of his birth in Ayodhya. Our continuous chants of 'Ram-Ram' from dawn to dusk stand as our evidence.'' During the meeting, the chief minister appealed to people to vote for Pradeep Chaudhary, the joint Lok Sabha candidate of BJP, and Rashtriya Lok Dal from the Kairana Lok Sabha constituency.

Adityanath also said that curfews will no longer be imposed in the state, and the Kanwar Yatras will be celebrated with great enthusiasm every year.

''Earlier, daughters in Shamli and Kairana were forced to go away from their parents to study, but today they top the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education and Central Board of Secondary Education from here,'' Adityanath said.

He said the construction of malls, business complexes, wide roads, new buildings, and police stations at various locations, signify a new era of development in western Uttar Pradesh.

Highlighting the infrastructure development, the chief minister said, ''Previously, the journey from Meerut to Delhi took four to five hours, but now it is completed in just 45 minutes. Rapid rail track construction is progressing rapidly in Meerut.'' ''We are also establishing the first sports university. Today, our daughters are winning Olympic medals and bringing glory to the nation. This is all due to the farsighted thinking of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as his welfare schemes are benefiting everyone without discrimination,'' he added.

Adityanath said the country is progressing positively under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

''Earlier, there were curfews, and both daughters and businessmen felt unsafe. Now, the situation has completely reversed,'' he said.

Adityanath also said, ''The farmers of western Uttar Pradesh, now confidently chant 'Ram-Ram' and even say 'Ram nam satya hai' to criminals because they are getting security and prosperity.'' ''So far, sugarcane farmers have received payments worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore for their produce. There are issues with two or three sugar mills in Shamli. We have informed them that if they fail to pay the sugarcane farmers in full, we will ensure that the farmers become the owners of those sugar mills,'' he added. Adityanath also held a roadshow in Saharanpur on Tuesday.

