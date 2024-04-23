Lok Sabha elections: Security beefed up in Assam's Karimganj

Ahead of the second phase of polls, tight security arrangements have been made in Assam's Karimganj district under the Karimganj parliamentary constituency. Karimganj district shares borders with Bangladesh, Mizoram, and Tripura.

Partha Protim Das, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district told ANI, "All security arrangements have been made and strict vigil along the international border as well as inter-state border has been kept." "The security has been put in the polling stations as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines. There are some polling stations which will be manned by central forces and there are some polling stations which will be manned by our local police. Apart from that, the inter-state border, district border, and international border points will be sealed before 48 hours of poll," Partha Protim Das said.

He further said that the Border Security Force (BSF) has also been alerted "We have put an alert on the BSF along the international border and security arrangements have been made. We are fully ready and we don't expect anything uncertain in our area, everything will go peacefully," Partha Protim Das said.

The second phase of polls will be held in five parliamentary constituencies in Assam - Karimganj, Silchar, Diphu, Nagaon and Darrang-Udalguri on April 26. Notably, Assam has 14 Lok Sabha constituencies, of which five--Kaziranga, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Dibrugarh, and Jorhat--went to the polls on April 19.

Assam recorded 75.95 per cent voter turnout in the first phase of polls, which was held in five parliamentary constituencies in the state on Friday. Altogether, 60 candidates filed their nomination papers for four parliamentary constituencies in the state that are going to the polls in the third phase on May 7.

In the third phase, voting will be held in the Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Barpeta, and Guwahati parliamentary constituencies. The counting will take place on June 4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)