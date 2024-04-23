LS Polls: PM Modi to hold rallies In Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address poll rallies in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan today. The Prime Minister has informed on his X account that he will be visiting Tonk-Sawaimadhopur in Rajasthan at around 10:45 am, followed by a visit to Janjgir-Champa in Chhattisgarh at around 2:45 pm. Finally, he will be in Mahasamund at around 5 pm.

"In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP-NDA is receiving immense support from people all over the country. Amid this atmosphere of enthusiasm, I will be among my family members in two states today. At around 10:45 am, I will be in Tonk-Sawaimadhopur in Rajasthan. Then, at around 2:45 pm, I will be in Janjgir-Champa in Chhattisgarh. Finally, at around 5 pm, I will be in Mahasamund, where I will receive the blessings of my loved ones," PM Modi said in a post on X. The Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan are being held in two phases. The first phase of polling for 12 seats took place on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will be contested in the second phase on April 26. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In Chhattisgarh, the Lok Sabha elections are being held in three phases. Polling for one parliamentary seat was held on April 19, while the remaining 10 seats will be contested on April 26 and May 7. In the 2019 elections, the BJP won a sweeping victory, securing 24 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan. Hanuman Beniwal of the Rashtriya Loktrantrik Party also won a seat.

Meanwhile, in Chhattisgarh, the BJP won 9 out of the 11 Lok Sabha seats, while the Congress managed to win only 2. The Lok Sabha election of 2024 is taking place from April 19 to June 1. Citizens are casting their votes for 543 seats, and the winning party must secure at least 272 seats to form the government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running for a third term in this election. The results of the election will be announced on June 4. (ANI)

