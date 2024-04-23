"400 par will happen for sure" says former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje

Campaigning for the seat of Jhalawar in Rajasthan that goes to the polls on April 26 has heated up with former Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje leading the charge for her son and MP Dushyant Singh. Vasundhara is confident that the BJP will achieve its goal of reaching 400 plus seast in the election. On being asked by the reporters about the PM's slogan of '400 paar' and her's slogan of '5 lakh paar', Vasundhara said, "Our elections are here. '400 paar' will happen, I am sure..."

Speaking with the media, Vasundhara Raje said that the party leaders want to make a record in the elections. "How can I tell you numbers? I have told you that they (party leaders) want to make a record (in elections)," she said. She further added, "As I have said, there is no end to work. So much work has been done, there is more work that will also be done. I am sure elections will be good. And we will win."

A day earlier, Vasundhara Raje while speaking to ANI had said, "We have a family relationship here. There is no problem here. We have been contesting (elections) here for 35 years. I have full faith in the seniors of the family. And I receive their blessings as well..." The former Rajasthan CM also took to her official X handle and tweeted about her visit to the Chau Mahla village and Silehgarh village in Jhalawar district on April 22. "Today (April 22), I interacted with family members in the workers' conference organised in support of BJP candidate Dushyant Singh in Chau Mahla and Silehgarh. BJP workers are great. They have built the party without any selfishness. It has always been my principle that whatever work you do, do it after asking the workers. Do it with the opinion of the workers," she said.

She further added, "This is the reason that no matter how hard anyone tries, no one can create a wall between the Jhalawar-Baran family that has stood like a rock for 36 years. This region is a family whose dreams we have tried to fulfill. Today, such 8 lane, 6 lane and 4 lane roads are passing through here that even the water in the stomach does not move when you drive fast." Polling in Rajasthan is being held in two phases, on April 19 and April 26. Polling for 12 Lok Sabha seats concluded in the first phase on April 19, while the remaining 13 seats will go to the polls in the second phase on April 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)