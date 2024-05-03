Left Menu

Gadkari: Constitution's Core Principles Unalterable by Any Party or Leader

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday stressed that the salient features of the Constitution of India such as secularism and fundamental rights can not be changed by any party, leader or even Parliament.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 03-05-2024 23:16 IST | Created: 03-05-2024 23:10 IST
Gadkari: Constitution's Core Principles Unalterable by Any Party or Leader
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday stressed that the ''salient features'' of the Constitution of India such as secularism and fundamental rights can not be changed by any party, leader or even Parliament. The Congress' claim that the BJP was planning to change the country's founding document was baseless, he said.

The opposition party, when it was in power, had amended the Constitution many times, the BJP leader said, speaking at a campaign rally for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in Maan tehsil of western Maharashtra's Satara district.

''They are spreading this propaganda that the BJP is planning to change the Constitution of India, written by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, but the Constitution cannot be changed,'' Gadkari said. ''The Supreme Court has ruled that the salient features of the Constitution, including the freedom of speech, fundamental rights, democracy, secularism, cannot be changed by any leader, party, or Parliament,'' he added, apparently referring to the famous `basic structure' principle underlined by the 1973 Kesavananda Bharati judgement. Congress governments of the past had made amendments to the second part of the Constitution 80 times, and during Emergency then prime minister Indira Gandhi had ''distorted the Constitution'', Gadkari said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024