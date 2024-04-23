Kyiv to clarify consular procedures for Ukrainian men abroad, minister says
Reuters | Updated: 23-04-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 15:08 IST
The Ukrainian government will soon give an explanation of consular services for men of military age abroad, the foreign minister said, following reports of their suspension amid a national conscription drive for the war with Russia.
Dmytro Kuleba said on X he ordered measures to be taken to restore "fair treatment" of men of mobilization age in Ukraine and abroad. "Staying abroad does not relieve a citizen of his or her duties to the Homeland," he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dmytro Kuleba
- Ukraine
- Ukrainian
- Russia
Advertisement