Pankaja: National Issues and Development to Dominate Lok Sabha Elections

BJP leader Pankaja Munde, who has been fielded by her party from the Beed parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra, on Wednesday said the Lok Sabha elections should centre around the national-level issues, but she does not see that happening.

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 24-04-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 16:36 IST
BJP leader Pankaja Munde, who has been fielded by her party from the Beed parliamentary constituency in Maharashtra, on Wednesday said the Lok Sabha elections should centre around the national-level issues, but she does not see that happening. These elections should be seen from a larger perspective, she said.

''I expect that the Lok Sabha elections have to be seen from a larger perspective. Issues of national importance and development should be discussed in this election. But unfortunately this is not happening even in my constituency,'' Munde said. She was talking to reporters at Gopinathgad, the memorial of late father and BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde at Pangari village in Beed. ''This election is not a BJP versus NCP contest as the leaders of NCP are now with us,'' she said.

Talking about Bajrang Sonawane, who is contesting the Beed seat as a candidate of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), she said he was with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP earlier, but is now fighting the election from the opposition's camp. The Beed seat will go to polls on May 13.

Earlier, Pankaja's sister Pritam Munde represented the seat twice. But this time, the BJP dropped her namea and instead gave candidature to Pankaja.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

