Jordan sets Sept 10 for parliamentary elections, official says
Reuters | Amman | Updated: 24-04-2024 17:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 17:26 IST
- Country:
- Jordan
Jordan's independent electoral commission set September 10 as the date for parliamentary elections on Wednesday after King Abdullah earlier issued a decree to hold the polls this year, state media reported.
The monarch had repeatedly said he wanted elections to be held when parliament's four-year term ends this year to allow for multi-party elections.
