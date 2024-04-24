Eknath Shinde: Oppn confused after losing power, MVA indulging in mud-slinging

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is in a state of confusion after losing power nearly two years ago, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday.

He said his government has provided a 10 per cent quota to the Maratha community in education and government jobs under a separate category, but instead of appreciating the move the opposition is going around saying the reservation law will not stand in courts.

The Shiv Sena chief, addressing an election rally at Vasmat in Hingoli district in support of ruling 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) Lok Sabha candidate Baburao Kadam, took a dig at MVA politicians and also Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray.

In an apparent reference to Aaditya Thackeray (33), Shinde noted some opposition leaders half his age in politics have used objectionable words against the son of a farmer (referring to himself), but he will give reply to their criticism through his work.

''The opposition is confused after they lost their government (in June 2022). One of their leaders (referring to Aaditya Thackeray), whose age is half the years I have spent in politics, has used derogatory words against me. They use bad words for the son of a farmer. But I will answer them through my work. People will also answer them through their vote,'' Shinde emphasised.

''Earlier the opposition used to say this (Mahayuti) government will fall. But they could not find a reliable astrologer,'' said the CM, taking a jibe at the MVA bloc.

The MVA government (November 2019 to June 2022) sanctioned just two to four irrigation projects for this area (in Marathwada), but in contrast the Mahayuti administration has cleared 122 such projects, said Shinde.

The CM highlighted his government's decision to provide quota in jobs and education to the Maratha community, which has been agitating for reservation for long.

''We have given a 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community by enacting a law. We started the process of distributing Kunbi caste certificates (to eligible Maratha community members to avail quota under OBC category). But the opposition has been saying the new reservation law will not stand in courts,'' the CM opined.

Hingoli is among the eight Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, spread across Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, that will vote on April 26 in the second phase.

