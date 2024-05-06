BJP's Shanta Kumar: Cong's Anand Sharma Lacking Grassroots Connect

Left Menu

06-05-2024
BJP leader and former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar on Monday claimed the Congress could not find a local leader willing to contest from the Kangra Lok Sabha seat and was forced to field Anand Sharma who was ''disconnected from grassroot politics''.

Sharma is primarily known for his tenure in the Rajya Sabha and lacks substantial local engagement, the senior BJP leader said and expressed scepticism about the Congress candidate's ability to connect with the electorate.

In contrast, BJP's candidate Rajeev Bhardwaj is an influential candidate who is familiar with the region and has already made multiple visits to the area, Kumar said.

In a statement, the former chief minister said that despite conducting three surveys, the Congress could not find a local leader willing to contest the Kangra Lok Sabha seat, leading to the nomination of former Union minister Anand Sharma.

Sharma is ''disconnected from the grassroots politics of Himachal Pradesh'', Kumar claimed, adding that the former Union minister had contested from Shimla assembly seat 42 years ago and faced defeat.

The senior BJP leader asserted that history would repeat itself and Sharma would face a massive defeat. Like other Lok Sabha seats in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP is poised for a historic victory in Kangra as well, he added.

Both Bhardwaj and Sharma are fighting Lok Sabha polls for the first time. Voting in Himachal Pradesh will be held on June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

