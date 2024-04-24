Anakapalli LS Candidate Ramesh Declares Assets Worth Nearly Rs 500 Crore

BJP leader C M Ramesh has declared his family assets, both movable and immovable, worth Rs 497.6 crore even as the liabilities stand at Rs 101.6 crore.

Ramesh on Wednesday filed his nomination for Anakapalli Lok Sabha constituency. He will take on Deputy Chief Minister and Madugula MLA Budi Mutyala Naidu.

According to the affidavit, Ramesh's immovable properties are valued at Rs 252.66 crore and his wife Sridevi has 193 crore worth assets in the category.

When it comes to movable assets Ramesh has 39.4 crore while the wife has 12.53 crore.

The couple together possess Rs 9.15 crore worth of gold and jewellry.

He has studied upto intermediate level and is facing seven criminal cases.

Ramesh quit Telugu Desam Party after it was trounced in the assembly polls in 2019 and joined BJP.

Ramesh was in the news recently as Rithwik Projects, a firm run by his family bought Rs 45 crore worth electoral bonds and donated Rs 30 crore to Congress party.

