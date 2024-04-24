Left Menu

EC Extends Polling Hours Due to Extreme Heat in Bihar Assembly Segments

Due to heatwave, the EC extended polling hours in four Bihar constituencies: Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria, and Munger. Some polling stations will now be open from 7 am to 6 pm instead of 7 am to 4 pm. This is to enhance voter participation amid high temperatures.

Updated: 24-04-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 19:11 IST
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday extended the poll timings by two hours in some assembly segments in four parliamentary constituencies of Bihar for enhanced voter participation amid the heatwave.

According to a notification, the poll timing in Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria and Munger Lok Sabha constituencies was from 7 am to 4 pm.

But after considering a request of the chief electoral officer, Bihar to extend the polling hours in these constituencies in view of the prevailing heatwave and consultations with political parties and other stakeholders ''to increase voters' participation'', the EC has decided to change the polling hours in these seats, the notification said.

The poll panel has now extended the poll timings by two hours, from 7 am to 6 pm, in some polling stations of the various assembly segments of these Lok Sabha seats. In other polling stations under these constituencies, the poll timings remain 7 am to 4 pm.

Depending on the size of a state and its population, parliamentary constituencies consist of various assembly seats or segments.

The usual poll timings are 7 am to 6 pm but they vary depending on the terrain, time of sunset and security situation.

Banka, Madhepura, Khagaria and Munger go to polls in different phases.

