Vehicles Parked Near Congress Office in Amethi Damaged, Alleges Party

About a dozen vehicles parked outside the Congress office in the Gauriganj area here were allegedly damaged by some miscreants, the party said on Monday.Congress district spokesperson Anil Singh accused the ruling BJP of orchestrating the incident that took place on Sunday night and claimed that some people sitting inside the cars had sustained injuries.

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 06-05-2024 10:48 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 10:48 IST
Congress district spokesperson Anil Singh accused the ruling BJP of orchestrating the incident that took place on Sunday night and claimed that some people sitting inside the cars had sustained injuries. Six people came in a car and damaged the vehicles. Some people got injured and were sent to the district hospital for treatment. A complaint will be made to the Election Commission, Singh said.

This is the result of the BJP's desperation, he added.

Congress district president Pradeep Singhal alleged that the incident was the result of state police's indifference.

Meanwhile, Gauriganj Deputy Superintendent of Police Mayank Dwivedi said the matter will be investigated and strict action will be taken against the guilty.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

