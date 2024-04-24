INDIA bloc parties ‘arrogant’, their leaders are in jail or on bail: Nadda

Calling the opposition INDIA bloc a group of "Ghamandia" (arrogant) parties, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday claimed that majority of the leaders of those "corrupt" parties are either in jail or out in bail.

Addressing public meetings in Bihar's Bhagalpur and Khagaria seeking votes for party candidates, Nadda also said that constituents of that anti-BJP coalition are dynastic parties.

''The INDI Alliance is ghamandiya gathbandhan (group of arrogant parties) and all leaders in it only want to work for the betterment of their families. They shelter corrupt politicians and practise dynastic politics. Majority of the leaders of the INDI Alliance are either in jail or on bail,'' he said.

The "corrupt" leaders of the INDIA bloc who are in jail include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders such as Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, Nadda added.

He described parties like the Congress, SP, PDP, NC, BRS, DMK and the TMC as 'parivaarwadi' (dynastic).

Leaders of INDIA bloc have been totally exposed, he claimed adding: ''Voters have decided to make (Narendra) Modi Ji PM for the third consecutive term by giving 400 plus Lok Sabha seats to the NDA. People of Bihar have also decided to give all 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state to the NDA." The NDA government under the leadership of Modi has brought a large section of the country's poor people above the poverty line in the last 10 years, the BJP chief said.

"All major economies in the world are in trouble while the only one bright spot is India. We were in the 11th position when Modi Ji came to power and now we are the fifth largest economy leaving behind Britain and other strong countries. India will be the third major economy by 2027 under the leadership of Modi Ji," Nadda said.

About the economic growth of the country during the NDA rule, he said, ''Pharmaceutical exports have increased by 138 per cent while India has emerged as the third-largest automobile market surpassing Japan. Toy exports have also surged." Nadda also addressed a rally in Madhubani later.

