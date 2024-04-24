Tightened Security Measures Implemented for Rajasthan's Phase Two Polling

A contingent of 85,000 personnel from the Rajasthan Police and more than a hundred companies of the CAPF have been deployed to maintain security for the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections, to be held in the state on Friday.

Polling in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections -- the final one for Rajasthan -- will be held from 7 am on Friday. Voting took place on the other 12 seats on April 19. The constituencies going to the polls are Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran, Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer and Bhilwara.

Director General of Police Utkal Ranjan Sahoo said tight security arrangements have been made to ensure free, fair and peaceful voting.

Apart from about 85,000 personnel from the Rajasthan Police, 175 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the Special Armed Forces, 18,400 home guards and 1,600 soldiers of the Border Home Guard have been deployed, Sahoo said.

He said 28,105 polling stations and 651 auxiliary polling stations have been set up under 24 police districts for the constituencies going to the polls. An adequate number of police personnel, home guards, Rajasthan Armed Constabulary and CAPF personnel have been deployed at critical and law and order-sensitive stations, according to the rules laid down by the Election Commission, Sahoo added.

The police chief also appealed to the public to exercise their franchise in a peaceful manner and said all voters should play their role in the festival of democracy as responsible citizens without fear and pressure.

