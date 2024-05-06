Tragic Loss: NIT Student Succumbs to Life-Ending Decision on Campus
A student of National Institute of Technology allegedly ended his life by jumping from a building inside the campus in this north Kerala district on Monday.Kunnamangalam police said the deceased was identified as Yogeswar Nath, who was from outside Kerala.Prima facie, it is a case of suicide.
A student of National Institute of Technology allegedly ended his life by jumping from a building inside the campus in this north Kerala district on Monday.
Kunnamangalam police said the deceased was identified as Yogeswar Nath, who was from outside Kerala.
''Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. He was found dead after jumping from the building. It is suspected that he took the extreme step at around 5.30 am,'' a police official said.
Further details can be disclosed only after a detailed investigation, the official added.
