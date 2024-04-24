Left Menu

Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj Assumes Presidency of Ramakrishna Math and Mission

Their efforts to further popularise the ideals of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Maa Sharada Devi and Swami Vivekananda are noteworthy, he said.West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too congratulated the new president of the Ramakrishna Order.My pranam to the Most Revered Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, who has been elected the President of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission at the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Math and the Governing Body of the Mission held at Belur Math today.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-04-2024 19:56 IST | Created: 24-04-2024 19:56 IST
Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj Assumes Presidency of Ramakrishna Math and Mission
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata, Apr 24 (PT) Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj was elected as the 17th president of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, an official communication said.

Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj succeeds Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, who passed away in Kolkata last month.

The 95-year-old monk was elected at the meeting of the board of trustees of the Math and the governing body of the Mission held at Belur Math on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj on being elected as the 17th president of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

''My deepest respects and best wishes to Most Revered Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj on being elected as the President of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission. I am sure that he will guide our society to greater wisdom and compassion,'' the Prime Minister said on X.

''The Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission has a very special place in the lives of countless Indians. Their efforts to further popularise the ideals of Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Maa Sharada Devi and Swami Vivekananda are noteworthy,'' he said.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too congratulated the new president of the Ramakrishna Order.

''My pranam to the Most Revered Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, who has been elected the President of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission at the meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Math and the Governing Body of the Mission held at Belur Math today. He is the 17th President of the twin organisations. May the Math and Mission grow from strength to strength,'' she posted on X.

Born in Bengaluru in 1929, Swami Gautamanandaji came in contact with the Bengaluru branch of Ramakrishna Mission and joined the Order in the mid-Fifties.

In 2017, he was elected vice-president of the Order. As a diksha guru and vice-president, he travelled extensively in India and different parts of the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cautious amid global developments

Nifty sees modest gain, Sensex inches higher; Market sentiment remains cauti...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skepticism; US Supreme Court faces fight over emergency abortions after toppling Roe and more

Health News Roundup: Alzheimer's drug adoption in US slowed by doctors' skep...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; US CDC warns of harmful reactions to fake Botox injections and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves ImmunityBio's bladder cancer therapy; U...

 Global
4
African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to climate finance

African Development Bank set target to devote 40% of total financing to clim...

 Ivory Coast

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024