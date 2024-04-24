MP Rajvir Singh passes away after prolonged illness
BJP MP from Hathras, Rajvir Diler 65, passed away at a hospital in Aligarh following a prolonged illness on Wednesday, party leaders said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on Dilers demise.The untimely demise of Shri Rajvir Singh Diler Ji, MP from Hathras Lok Sabha constituency is extremely sad and an irreparable loss for the BJP family.
BJP MP from Hathras, Rajvir Diler (65), passed away at a hospital in Aligarh following a prolonged illness on Wednesday, party leaders said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on Diler's demise.
''The untimely demise of Shri Rajvir Singh Diler Ji, MP from Hathras Lok Sabha constituency is extremely sad and an irreparable loss for the BJP family. My condolences are with the bereaved family,'' Adityanath said on X in Hindi.
''I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give a place to the departed soul in his feet and provide strength to the bereaved family and their supporters to bear this immense loss,'' he added in his post.
Diler was elected on the Hathras seat on a BJP ticket in 2019. For 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP denied him a ticket and has named Anoop Balmiki as its candidate from the seat.
