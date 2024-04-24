BJP will win more seats in Karnataka than it did in previous Lok Sabha polls: Party's state chief Vijayendra

Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka chief BY Vijayendra has exuded confidence that the party would win more seats in the Lok Sabha elections as compared to the previous elections. He also affirmed his confidence regarding the victory of his brother Raghavendra Yeduruppa from the Shivamogga constituency and said that he would win by a huge margin.

Speaking to ANI, Vijayendra said, "The entire BJP cadre is very confident about Raghvendra's victory. Not only victory, he will win with a margin of more than 3 lakhs. The first reason is the popularity of Narendra Modi ji. Secondly, people in the state across political parties are appreciating the development work done under Raghavendra's leadership. So, I am 100 per cent sure he will win with a huge huge margin," he said. On being asked if KS Eshwarappa -- expelled BJP leader who is contesting from Shivamogga as independent -- will hamper BJP's prospects on the seat.

"Eswarrappa ji is contesting independently. He is a big leader and he was with the BJP. It is unfortunate on his part. Being a senior leader, a former state BJP president, former Deputy CM, Eshwarappa should have obeyed the orders of the party when our high command had taken a decision," the BJP leader said. "The High command decided not to give to ticket to his son from Haveri Lok Sabha constituency. It's not Vijayendra's decision, it's not Yeduruppa ji's decision, it's a party high command decision based on the feedback they have got. But he is blaming Yeduruppa ji and the party president here in Karnataka. It's not going to help him either," he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expelled KS Eshwarappa from the party after the leader decided to contest Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from Karnataka's Shivamogga. The party in a statement said that KS Eshwarappa has "embarrassed" the party by going to the polls as an independent candidate.

Vijayendra further said that the party's popularity has increased due to the development carried out in the last 10 years and said that BJP will perform better as compared to 2019. "In Karnataka because of the Modi factor, we had won 25 plus previous Lok Sabha elections. But, this time the popularity has increased based on the work that has been carried out in the last 10 years. This has helped the BJP, it has also increased the popularity of PM Modi. So based on this, we are confident that we will perform much better in Karnataka than the last elections," he said.

Regarding Prime Minister Modi's slogan of '400 paar', Vijayendra said that it is not just a statement but confidence due to the party's performance in the last 10 years. "When Modi ji set the target of '400 paar', the confidence is based on performance, it is not just a mere statement. They (people) appreciate the work that has been carried out in the last 10 years. When India is moving forward when India is developing in the vision of Narendra Modi ji of becoming a developed country by 2047...Definitely, his dream will come true. Also, his dream of winning more than 400 seats will also be achieved," he added.

BJP registered a strong performance in the state in the 2019 general elections as it won 25 out of 28 seats. The 28 seats of Karnataka are going to poll in two phases -- April 26 and May 7. The counting is scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

