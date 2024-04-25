"Country does not need to hear 'gyan' from Congress": BJP's Anurag Thakur

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Anurag Thakur said on Thursday that a party that was in power for 60 years and imposed an emergency, at least this country does not need to hear 'gyan' from Congress. "A party that was in power for 60 years and imposed emergency, at least this country does not need to hear 'gyan' from Congress party. What is the murder of democracy was done by Indira Gandhi? The country suffered its consequences. One party ruled the country. Hardly anyone has reaped the benefits that this one family has enjoyed after independence," he said.

"When they say democracy is finished, I just want to say that imposing Article 370, 35 (A) in Kashmir was the biggest mistake of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, whereas after the removal of Article 370, 35 (A) by the Modi government, Panchyati election, DDC election occurred and now assembly election will be conducted as well," he asserted. Further, Thakur said that Congress has insulted Baba Ambedkar while the BJP has done works to honour him.

"Congress has insulted Baba Ambedkar. In the Modi government, Baba Ambedkar's 'Panchtheerth' was made and Constitution Day was also celebrated. A national holiday was declared on his birth anniversary. SC and ST are getting benefits in many schemes of Modi ji," he said. The second phase of the Lok Sabha elections will witness voting in 89 constituencies spread across 13 states and union territories on April 26.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi are likely to contest the Lok Sabha election from Rae Bareli and Amethi seats, respectively, sources said on Thursday. According to the sources, the final decision will be taken after April 26 and nominations can be filed next week. Phase 2 of the elections are scheduled for Phase 2. In this phase Wayanad from where Rahul Gandhi is contesting will go to the polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)