Congress determined to weaken OBC quota by giving religion-based reservation: PM Modi

Modi claimed his govt. is ending appeasement, accused Congress of trying to steal from OBC quota for religious-based reservation. He criticized Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance for appeasement politics, saying it harms women's property. Modi emphasized that the Indian Constitution prohibits religious-based reservation and accused Congress of insulting it by advocating for it. He added that appeasement divides the country and his government is working to satisfy people instead. He criticized the alliance between Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav, calling it a friendship based on appeasement.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 25-04-2024 14:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 14:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said his government was working to end ''appeasement'' while charging that the Congress was determined to steal from the OBC quota to provide reservation based on religion.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Agra, Modi also targeted the Congress-Samajwadi Party alliance in the state, saying it was based on ''politics of appeasement''.

''They have their eyes on women's property, I am here as the 'chowkidar' (watchman),'' Modi said.

''Indian Constitution doesn't allow reservation on the basis of religion but the Congress insults the constitution by advocating this. The Congress is determined to steal from the OBC quota to provide reservation based on religion,'' Modi said.

''The policy of appeasement divided the country but we are ending 'tushtikaran' (appeasement) and working for 'santushtikaran' (satisfying people),'' he added.

''The friendship between two boys in UP is based on politics of appeasement,'' the prime minister said attacking the alliance between Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav alliance.

