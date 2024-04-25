Left Menu

Poland's Tusk to limit public duties after pneumonia diagnosis

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will limit his public duties over the coming days after he was diagnosed with a case of pneumonia, his office said on Thursday. "In the coming days, Prime Minister Donald Tusk will limit public activity," his office said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk will limit his public duties over the coming days after he was diagnosed with a case of pneumonia, his office said on Thursday. "In the coming days, Prime Minister Donald Tusk will limit public activity," his office said in a statement posted on social media platform X. "This is related to diagnosed pneumonia, which requires treatment."

President Andrzej Duda said earlier on Thursday that he had invited Tusk for talks on May 1 about Nuclear Sharing, that is the possibility of nuclear weapons from NATO states being deployed in Poland. Duda recently reiterated his position that Poland would be ready for such a possibility, prompting Tusk to say he would like a clarification from the president.

