AAP highlights CM Kejriwal's arrest in Lok Sabha poll campaign song

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched its Lok Sabha campaign song titled 'jail ke jawab mein hum vote denge', aiming to generate sympathy in view of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest.

The song, penned and sung in rap style by AAP MLA and party's chief whip in Delhi Assembly Dilip Pandey, was launched by party leaders at the AAP headquarters.

The party's Lok Sabha campaign has a similar theme and is titled 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' (we will respond to jailing Kejriwal through voting).

Speaking at the song launch, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh called upon workers to work hard to convert the ''anger'' among the countrymen over Kejriwal's arrest into votes.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 21. He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with the case under judicial custody till May 7.

Pandey said the party's campaign songs always reflect the mood of the common people. ''This song reflects the sentiment of the people. The lyrics of the song depicts the reality of what is happening in today's times,'' he said.

The campaign song reflects core sentiment of the public, Pandey claimed and added this highlights how those opposed to BJP were in jail while those who ''paid for it'' got bail. It also talks about how public sector enterprises like ONGC, Coal India Ltd, airports were being privatised, Pandey said, adding that the song depicts the dangers that people might face in future.

''If the BJP comes to power, they will change the Constitution... We hope that the song will resonate with the people,'' he said.

These are public sentiments that this song reflects. It also reflects AAP's sentiment that centres around good schools and hospitals and welfare of the people, Pandey added.

Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai said that under 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign, around 200 teams of volunteers have visited over 7 lakh households in the four Lok Sabha constituencies contested by the party as part of a door-to-door campaign.

He said 'Sankalp Sabhas'' have been organised in which all sections of the society are taking a pledge to retaliate against Kejriwal's arrest by voting.

''This Lok Sabha election has changed into a movement after Kejriwal arrest. People are anxiously waiting for May 25 when they will respond to the imprisonment of Kejriwal with their vote,'' Rai said.

Rai said the campaign will be stronger with the launch of its campaign song and added it will play a crucial role in mobilising people in Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)