Headline: Gehlot Demands EC Ban on PM Modi's Election Campaign Over Inflammatory Banswara Speech

Former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot on Thursday demanded that the Election Commission ban Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the entire election campaign after his ''redistribution of wealth'' statement in Banswara. He said the Election Commission has served notices to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well as Prime Minister Modi but he will consider the commission impartial only when the prime minister is banned from campaigning.

Gehlot claimed the Congress is going to win the elections, therefore PM Modi has become ''worried'' and is making such statements. He further claimed that the entire nation is ''worried and unhappy'' with his statements.

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara, PM Modi had suggested that if the Congress comes to power, it would ''redistribute'' people's wealth to Muslims. He had alleged that the Congress plans to give people's hard-earned money and valuables to ''infiltrators'' and ''those who have more children''.

In another rally in Tonk, PM Modi accused the Congress of making an attempt to reduce the reservation for Dalits, tribals and backwards and give it to Muslims against the ''spirit of the Constitution''.

''The first phase of Lok Sabha elections were held on April 19. The Congress is winning most of the seats, not only in Rajasthan but also in the entire country. Due to this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in panic and the kind of language he spoke in Banswara and Tonk about the Congress manifesto is beyond understanding,'' he told reporters in Jodhpur.

''There is not a single line written in the Congress manifesto that sends any message that the Congress has promised anything wrong. Even after this, Modi has got the illusion that whatever he says gets accepted by the public, whether it is right or wrong but he does not know that his illusion has now ended,'' he said.

He accused PM Modi and the BJP of misleading the people of the country.

