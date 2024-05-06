"Sufficient security measures taken," says Koraput DM on the arrangements ahead of elections

As the state of Odisha is set to vote from May 13 in the Lok Sabha elections, Keerthi Vasan V, Koraput DM, has said that the authorities are completely ready and are ensuring security measures in the wake of elections. Speaking with ANI, Keerthi Vasan V said, "Koraput will go to polls on May 13 - the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections and the first phase of State Assembly elections. We have ensured all preparations as per the guidelines of ECI... We are totally ready."

He added further, "From the point of LWE (Left Wing Extremism), there has been no history of LWE-related violence in the recent past. But we are keeping our guard up. We are ensuring that sufficient security measures are taken... Police and CAPF are already deployed here." Vasan V informed that there are a total of 1159 polling stations, and added, "145 are critical where LWE movement used to occur years ago. We will be very alert in all those polling stations..."

The Koraput DM also expressed confidence in the voting percentage and said, " Regular flag marches, area domination and confidence-building measures among the voters are being done. We are confident that many people will come out to cast their votes." The Assembly elections will be held in Odisha in four phases, from May 13 to June 1, along with the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 Assembly election, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 112 out of 146 seats, while Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) won 23 seats and Congress won 9. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won the majority of seats in the state, while the BJP and the Congress brought up the rear. The BJD won 12 seats, the BJP finished a close second at 8, and the Congress bagged just a lone seat. (ANI)

