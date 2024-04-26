Planned Biden-Erdogan meeting at White House postponed, Turkish official says
President Tayyip Erdogan's planned meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden, set for May 9 at the White House, has been postponed due to changes in the Turkish leader's schedule, a Turkish official said on Friday.
A new date will soon be set, the official said, requesting anonymity.
The White House had not formally announced the visit but a U.S. official told Reuters in late March that the White House had offered and Ankara had accepted May 9 for the meeting.
