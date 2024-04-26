UK summons Russian envoy after Ukraine-linked arson arrest
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's foreign ministry summoned Russia's ambassador on Friday after a British man was charged over alleged hostile state activity to benefit Moscow including by allegedly recruiting others for an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked property. "The UK remains deeply concerned by allegations of Russian orchestrated malign activity on UK soil," a spokesperson for the ministry said.
"We call for an immediate cessation of this activity and we will continue to work with our allies to deter and defend against the full spectrum of threats that emanate from Russia." (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Athletics-Ujah recalled to Britain's relay squad after serving doping ban
Britain to equip ships with lasers to take down drones from 2027
Athletics-Britain's Asher-Smith uses pottery to unwind as she eyes Olympic gold
EU, Britain and Spain to hold more talks on post-Brexit status of Gibraltar
Moscow summons Slovenian ambassador over expulsion of Russian diplomat, says TASS