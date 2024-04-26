Left Menu

UK summons Russian envoy after Ukraine-linked arson arrest

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-04-2024 21:44 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 21:44 IST
Britain's foreign ministry summoned Russia's ambassador on Friday after a British man was charged over alleged hostile state activity to benefit Moscow including by allegedly recruiting others for an arson attack on a Ukrainian-linked property. "The UK remains deeply concerned by allegations of Russian orchestrated malign activity on UK soil," a spokesperson for the ministry said.

"We call for an immediate cessation of this activity and we will continue to work with our allies to deter and defend against the full spectrum of threats that emanate from Russia." (Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)

