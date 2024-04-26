Left Menu

Srinagar LS polls: Nomination papers of 10 candidates rejected

Election authorities rejected 10 nominations for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, leaving 29 candidates. Prominent rejects include National Conference's Salman Sagar. The remaining candidates include National Conference's Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, PDP's Waheed Parra, DPAP's Mohammad Amir, and Apni Party's Mohammad Ashraf Mir. The withdrawal deadline is April 29, and polling will take place on May 13.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 26-04-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 22:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Election authorities on Friday rejected nomination papers of 10 candidates, leaving 29 aspirants in the fray for the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, officials said.

The rejected candidates include National Conference leader Salman Sagar, who was the covering candidate of the party.

Other candidates whose papers were not in order included Sameer Parray, Bansi Lal Bhat Rakesh Handu, Fida Hussain Dar, Suraya Nissar, A K Raina, Shadib Hanief Khan, Shabir Ahmad Malik and Farooq Ahmad Bhat.

While 29 candidates are in the fray in the Srinagar Lok Sabha seat, with National Conference leader Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and PDP youth wing president Waheed Parra being the main contenders.

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) has fielded Mohammad Amir, while Apni Party has picked Mohammad Ashraf Mir as its candidate.

The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers is on April 29 and polling will be held on May 13 in the fourth phase of elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

