BJP can win all 14 seats in Assam, says Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass

Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata party will win more seats than before and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power. The Assam Minister held several election campaign rallies in the Barpeta parliamentary constituency and spoke about the welfare schemes implemented by the Modi government and the Assam government.

Speaking to ANI, the Assam Minister said, "It is 100 per cent sure that this time also BJP-led NDA will form the government. BJP will get more seats this time compared to the previous elections." "Jab tak Chand (Moon) rahega tab tak Hindustan mein BJP ka sashan rahega," Dass said.

The Assam Minister said that there is a chance that NDA will win all 14 seats in the state of Assam. "In the first phase, BJP will win all the five seats. In the second phase, I have some 50-50 doubt on Sonitpur, but I am confident we will win the other four seats. In 2019, we won the Karimganj seat with a margin of around 40,000 votes and we also got 42,000 minority votes. This time we will get more support from the minority voters," Dass said.

"The Muslim women are saying they get more benefits from PM Modi's scheme. Out of 42 lakh ration cards, 4.73 lakh ration card beneficiaries are from Dhubri. Across the state, we have distributed 20 lakh PMAY houses and out of these 2.98 lakh houses are only in Dhubri. The minority people are so happy with this," he further added. The Assam Minister said that the Uniform Civil Code will be implemented in the country in BJP's next tenure.

"BJP's Mission 400 plus will become reality and BJP-led NDA is going to form the government again. What we are doing and want to do, the Congress party is trying to do it against. Congress didn't fulfill the commitments it made to the people. But we always fulfill our commitments. We came to power only to provide service not to get power. The people of India will again accept BJP and its alliance," Ranjeet Kumar Dass said. He further said that Congress did nothing for the welfare of SC, ST, and OBC communities, while their welfare is the top priority of the BJP.

"We had set up the first commission for OBC. The welfare of STs, and SCs is our top priority. We had implemented Aspirational Districts," Dass said. "We have to make India a superpower country and we are working to uplift all sections of people and to make them economically strong. India will become the third largest economy country in the world in the coming days," the BJP leader added.

The elections in Assam are being held in three phases: April 19, April 26 and May 7. The BJP is contesting in 11 out of 14 seats, while its ally parties, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and UPPL in one seat (Kokrajhar), respectively.

In 2014, the BJP secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each. During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)