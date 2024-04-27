Spanish PM and wife defend themselves against right-wing attacks, journalists express support

Thousands of Spanish journalists came out on Friday in support of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his wife following Sanchez's announcement that he was considering his future as premier after a court opened preliminary proceedings against his wife on corruption allegations.

Sanchez, who is to announce his future on Monday, blamed the judicial probe on "spurious" attacks by right and far-right opponents in the media and political parties.

In support, several thousand journalists and writers signed an online manifesto saying, "the attack by the media and judicial extreme right against the wife of the President of the Government is a new attempt to subvert the popular will expressed at the polls through illicit means".

It criticised what it called a "campaign of hoaxes, falsehoods and harassment" against members of the last two leftist coalition governments, saying they were coordinated and financed by right-wing political parties, aligned media, businesses and judiciary members.

The legal complaint against Sanchez's wife, Begona Gomez, was filed by a far-right legal platform that says Gomez used her position to influence business deals.

The group, Manos Limpias, or "Clean Hands", acknowledged that the complaint was based on newspaper articles. Spanish prosecutors say it should be thrown out.

"The undersigned journalists invite civil society to join this manifesto and to mobilise on social networks and in the streets against this anti-democratic outrage," Friday's manifesto read.

"Governments are chosen and changed at the polls and in Parliament," it continued, before ending with the call of "No to the judicial and media coup. No to the mud machine." The right-of centre opposition Popular Party, however, said Sanchez's behaviour was a pathetic ploy to try to win support in upcoming regional and European elections.

Sanchez's supporters plan a demonstration in support of Sanchez in Madrid on Saturday.

