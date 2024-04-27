Left Menu

Spanish PM and wife defend themselves against right-wing attacks, journalists express support

Thousands of Spanish journalists protested for Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his wife after a corruption probe, blaming opposition attacks. Sánchez considers resigning. Journalists claim a "coup" by the right-wing media and judiciary. The complaint against Sánchez's wife stems from newspaper articles and is being challenged by prosecutors. The Popular Party criticized Sánchez's actions as political maneuvering ahead of elections. Sánchez's supporters plan a demonstration in Madrid.

PTI | Madrid | Updated: 27-04-2024 00:12 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 00:12 IST
Spanish PM and wife defend themselves against right-wing attacks, journalists express support
  • Country:
  • Spain

Thousands of Spanish journalists came out on Friday in support of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and his wife following Sanchez's announcement that he was considering his future as premier after a court opened preliminary proceedings against his wife on corruption allegations.

Sanchez, who is to announce his future on Monday, blamed the judicial probe on "spurious" attacks by right and far-right opponents in the media and political parties.

In support, several thousand journalists and writers signed an online manifesto saying, "the attack by the media and judicial extreme right against the wife of the President of the Government is a new attempt to subvert the popular will expressed at the polls through illicit means".

It criticised what it called a "campaign of hoaxes, falsehoods and harassment" against members of the last two leftist coalition governments, saying they were coordinated and financed by right-wing political parties, aligned media, businesses and judiciary members.

The legal complaint against Sanchez's wife, Begona Gomez, was filed by a far-right legal platform that says Gomez used her position to influence business deals.

The group, Manos Limpias, or "Clean Hands", acknowledged that the complaint was based on newspaper articles. Spanish prosecutors say it should be thrown out.

"The undersigned journalists invite civil society to join this manifesto and to mobilise on social networks and in the streets against this anti-democratic outrage," Friday's manifesto read.

"Governments are chosen and changed at the polls and in Parliament," it continued, before ending with the call of "No to the judicial and media coup. No to the mud machine." The right-of centre opposition Popular Party, however, said Sanchez's behaviour was a pathetic ploy to try to win support in upcoming regional and European elections.

Sanchez's supporters plan a demonstration in support of Sanchez in Madrid on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

Churches in Kerala Endorse Candidates Pledged to Secularism and Democracy

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 26

 Global
4
Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

Renowned Healthcare Professionals Emphasize the Importance of Healthy Living

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024